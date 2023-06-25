Aston Villa are currently in the process of bolstering their ranks ahead of a big 2023-24 campaign.

The Villans have already made one big signing by bringing Youri Tielemans from Villa Park.

Now, Villa are reportedly pursuing one of their new arrival’s international colleagues.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

According to BILD, via Sport Witness, the Villans have made a ‘lucrative offer’ to Thomas Meunier.

Borussia Dortmund are apparently looking to offload the Belgian this summer.

Indeed, they are reportedly willing to sell him for a mere €3million, or around £2.6million.

Meunier is no longer in Edin Terzic’s thoughts, and as such, the club is apparently looking to get rid.

The report suggests that Villa have a good chance of landing Meunier despite the competition.

As well as the Villans, the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are apparently circling too.

Our view

Villa have laid some great foundations for success and they’re certainly starting to build on them.

Monchi is joining the Villans hierarchy and the impressive Tielemans has also arrived at B6.

Now, we’re getting these reports suggesting Villa are going for a ‘tremendous‘ serial winner in Meunier.

The 31-year-old has won 16 trophies during the course of his career, including three Ligue 1 titles.

Meunier has also won 62 caps for Belgium, playing at two World Cups plus Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

He knows Tielemans well, having made 33 appearances alongside him for the Red Devils.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Admittedly, he won’t have much resale value at 31, and his salary expectations will no doubt be high.

At present, Meunier reportedly earns £165,000-a-week at Dortmund, as per Salarysport.

However, when you consider how cheap he should be in terms of transfer fee, it evens things out.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but Villa certainly seem to have a good chance of making it happen.