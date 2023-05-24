Report: Aston Villa lead the chase for £50m Premier League star











Aston Villa want to sign Leicester City star Harvey Barnes and they are reportedly at the front of the queue according to reports.

Miguel Delaney has reported for the Independent that Aston Villa are ‘leading the race’ to sign Harvey Barnes this summer.

Leicester face a clear-out of their squad this summer, even if they are not relegated. This is in order to help their finances.

Barnes is one of the names attracting a lot of interest, with Tottenham also keen on signing him. Leicester reportedly want £50million for the Englishman.

Aston Villa want Harvey Barnes

It is no shock to see Villa interested in Barnes, but it may be a surprise that they are currently leading the race. He would be a great coup for Villa.

This season in the Premier League, despite Leicester looking like they could be relegated, Barnes has managed to score 12 goals and pick up one assist.

Villa have had a great second half of the season and could qualify for the Europa Conference League. If they manage to do so, players like Barnes would be massive for them. They will need squad depth and good quality.

Barnes ticks all the boxes. He is Premier League-proven, with fans having compared him to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane.

Even if they don’t qualify for Europe, the ‘amazing‘ attacking midfielder/winger would help them make sure they consistently battle for the top eight.

The 25-year-old most certainly deserves to stay in the Premier League, and Villa would be a great move. The transfer definitely benefits all parties.

