Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the last few days as Unai Emery looks to prepare his squad for their return to European competition this summer.

That is according to a report from AS, which notes that Sevilla are preparing for a bidding war to start over the 32-year-old who starred at the World Cup earlier this season.

Yassine Bounou, perhaps better known as Bono, has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers in recent times. He was exceptional in Qatar as Morocco reached the last four.

Meanwhile, he played his part in Sevilla winning the Europa League once again, beating Roma on penalties last month.

However, it would appear that that may prove to be his final appearance for the club. AS reports that Sevilla hopes to spark a bidding war. And there are plenty of admirers.

The report claims Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing the 32-year-old as a replacement for Hugo Lloris. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have joined the race in the last few days. Sevilla do not plan to consider any offers of less than £21.5 million.

Emi Martinez has been unbelievable for the Villans. But he also appears to be incredibly ambitious and may be reluctant to be patient having spent so long in the shadows at Arsenal.

So perhaps they will make a move if it seems likely that Martinez will move. And Bono would arguably be a very decent addition.

Unai Emery did not work with the goalkeeper. But you would imagine that he would have kept one eye on Sevilla’s progress having managed them previously. He was also back in La Liga with Villarreal until earlier this past season.

So he will know all about Bono. He will be aware that he has the potential to be an ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper.