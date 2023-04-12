Report: Aston Villa, Fulham and Roy Hodgson chasing Gedson Fernandes











The latest reports from Fanatik have revealed that Aston Villa, Fulham and Crystal Palace are all chasing Besiktas midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

The midfielder has been a crucial player for the club, and this has led to him being ‘one of the favourites’ in the transfer market. Alongside the three Premier League sides, Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma and Lazio are also keen.

Many will recognise the name of the Portuguese star as he played under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, but the move did not go well at all.

The Turkish club has also set a price tag for Fernandes. Those interested in the player will have to pay £11.4 million for him.

Aston Villa interested in Gedson Fernandes

Fernandes does have an abundance of experience across Europe. He has also played in the Champions League and Europa League. He also has two appearances for Portugal.

With the midfielder still only 24, he could be a good signing for Villa. The club could surprisingly grab a European qualification spot this season. If this happens they definitely need squad depth. With this in mind, Fernandes would be a great signing for them.

Unai Emery is doing a fantastic job at the club. Due to this, they should be able to beat Crystal Palace and Fulham to his signature.

The transfer fee is not too much for the player, especially in this day and age. If this transfer did fail, then it wouldn’t be the biggest risk due to the price.

