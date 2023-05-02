Report: Aston Villa confident in signing £34million star Jose Mourinho loves











Aston Villa are very confident that they could re-sign striker Tammy Abraham, according to the latest reports from 90min.

The Villans are confident that they can sign the Roma ace on a permanent deal in the summer, despite there being lots of interest from clubs around Europe.

Villa had Abraham on loan when they were in the Championship and the fans loved him. He managed 26 goals in 40 appearances.

With Villa flying high in the Premier League, they are looking to bolster their squad for next season. They believe Abraham would add some great quality.

(Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

Aston Villa interested in Tammy Abraham

Abraham was at Chelsea, but was sold to Roma for £34million back in 2021.

The forward has shown that he is a great finisher wherever he has played. He has managed to score 124 goals across his career, including 36 for Roma in all competitions.

Villa have a great striker in Ollie Watkins, but it is no shock to see them interested in Tammy Abraham. Watkins and young star Jhon Duran are their only proper strikers. They need depth in this position.

Jose Mourinho has loved having the player at Roma. He hailed the striker, calling him “extraordinary” following a performance in Serie A.

Abraham has shown that he can excel in the Premier League at Chelsea. Villa could be the perfect club for the forward.

Unai Emery has shown he can get the best out of the Vila squad and no doubt he would do the same with Abraham if he joined.

(Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)