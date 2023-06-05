Report: Aston Villa can sign target in cut-price deal, Unai Emery is a big fan











Aston Villa are looking to do some big business this summer and the latest reports suggest that they can get target Pau Torres in a cheaper deal.

According to El Periódico Mediterráneo, via Sports Witness, Aston Villa and also Serie A side Juventus are both reportedly interested in the player. They are the two clubs leading the race for the defender.

Aston Villa apparently have an advantage in this race because at the moment they are doing better financially and offer Premier League football.

The report goes on to say that Villa could get him for a lot cheaper than the £52million release clause he has. This is due to the fact that he has only one year left on his contract. His current club Villarreal feel like they may have to consider selling Torres for a lower figure.

Aston Villa could get Pau Torres in a cheaper deal

Unai Emery has already worked with the Spanish centre-back before. He was full of praise for Torres as he said: “Pau Torres is an amazing player”. Clearly, he would love to work with him again.

With Villa in the Europa Conference League next season, the fan base is feeling great. They can now look further up the division and also buy better quality players.

Pau Torres is no doubt someone who would be a statement signing. The player is a top quality defender and he could add some great experience to the squad. Torres has also won the Europa League with Emery. No doubt he could definitely help Villa win the Conference League.

The 26 year-old would be a massive coup, especially if they can get him in a cut-price deal due to his contract expiring next summer.

