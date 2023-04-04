Report: Aston Villa and West Ham target Divock Origi











Multiple Premier League sides, including Aston Villa and West Ham, are looking for a striker in the summer and this has led them to target Divock Origi.

This report has come from Italian publication Calciomercato, and they have revealed that Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Villa and the Hammers all want the former Liverpool striker. Jermaine Jenas praised the attacker during his Liverpool days, calling him ‘Very unique’.

Managers David Moyes and Unai Emery are in very different situations with their clubs currently. Many Hammers fans want Moyes gone as the club are embroiled in a relegation battle. Meanwhile Villa have been on fantastic form since Emery joined the club.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Origi is now at Serie A side AC Milan, but it looks like he could be leaving the Italian club sooner rather than later due to there being so much interest in him.

West Ham and Villa interested in Divock Origi

Despite only managing two goals this season at AC Milan, Origi has shown his quality and eye for goal in the past. At Liverpool, he managed 41 goals, with many of these being key ones to win big matches, per Transfermarkt.

Fans will remember the Belgian scoring in the Champions League final victory over Tottenham, as well as a dramatic winner against Everton.

Many will be upset he has not been able to continue finding the back of the net in Italy. It might seem a risk, but any mid table Premier League side looking to strengthen their attack would do well to sign Origi.



We have a few months to wait until the transfer window, but it does look like a lot of teams are already starting to plan their signings.

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

