Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is increasingly confident he can convince Declan Rice to join the Gunners this summer.

This is according to The Mirror, who provided an update on the Gunners’ stance towards the West Ham captain.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Rice over the past few months.

The Gunners could do with bolstering their midfield ranks in the summer transfer window.

At present, they don’t have much strength in depth after Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Meanwhile, Rice is continuing to impress for club and country, and looks ready for a step up to a title-challenging club.

The Mirror says Arteta, who used to play in midfield himself, believes he can help convince the 24-year-old to join.

He will urge Arsenal to make an official approach for the England star once the season has ended, added the report.

Arteta apparently wants to hold talks with Rice as soon as possible, presumably to steal a march on the competition.

‘As urgent as possible’

As one of England’s top midfielders, Rice is an ever-present on the transfer rumour mill.

However, it looks increasingly likely that the midfielder could potentially leave this summer.

Rice’s contract runs until next summer with the option of another year, and he has seemingly rejected offers of a new deal.

West Ham have also been flirting with relegation this season, and they’re not safe yet.

Meanwhile, Rice has made it clear he wants to play at the highest level.

A year ago, the Arsenal target spoke of his desire to win trophies and play in the Champions League.

Rice told the Evening Standard: “It is as urgent as possible.

“I feel like, not only for me, that’s for every young player as well.

“We are really close with West Ham at the minute and last season it was gutting to lose out on it but we are pushing.

“We’ll keep going. Champions League is a big aim of mine and hopefully one day I can play in it and do well.”

Rice believes he is ‘one of the best in the world’. And there are a lot of people who agree with this statement.

With that in mind, a move to Arsenal – who look Champions League-bound – seems like a logical next step.

However, the Gunners may well have a challenge on their hands negotiating with West Ham, who want £100million for their main asset.