Arsenal are still considering more midfield additions this summer.

Kai Havertz and Declan Rice have been brought in to play in the midfield, but according to The Independent, Mikel Arteta has his eye on another midfield option in the shape of Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian has been linked with Arsenal for a little while now. According to Football Transfers the attacking midfielder actually wants to join the Gunners, and it sounds as though Arsenal may be about to step up their interest.

The Independent state that not only is Kudus a player Arsenal want, he appears to be working his way up their list of targets.

The £40m player is now above Romeo Lavia on Arsenal’s wish list, and that is quite a telling update.

At one point, Arsenal were considered as favourites to sign Lavia, but now, it appears as though they have gone off the idea of signing the Belgian.

Perhaps that’s down to Southampton’s £50m asking price or due to the fact Liverpool seem to be some way down the road on this one, but it does look as though a move to the Emirates for Lavia is decidedly unlikely this summer.

Kudus is a much more likely addition, but even then you’d be hard-pressed to say that this is a deal that is on.

The Ajax star is also wanted by Chelsea, who are apparently close to agreeing personal terms with the player, while it’s unclear what sort of budget Arsenal still have to spend after adding the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to their squad this summer.

It looks like Arsenal may have space in their budget for one more high-profile signing, but it would appear that David is the player the Gunners will be going for on that front.

Who knows? Perhaps Arsenal could get both of these deals done, but we have to imagine that the financial well is running rather dry right now after a huge summer of spending.