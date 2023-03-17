Report: Arsenal will move to sign 'world class' 27-year-old, Cristiano Ronaldo said he'll win the Ballon d'Or











According to TeamTalk, Arsenal are set to make an offer to Marco Asensio as his Real Madrid contract runs down.

The Spaniard could leave the Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer, and a move to the Premier League could be in the offing for the 27-year-old.

Indeed, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all supposedly set to make offers for the attacker.

The Gunners, of course, have quite a good working relationship with Real Madrid after doing deals for the likes of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos in recent years, so seeing them go for Asensio isn’t too much of a surprise.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The 27-year-old hasn’t lived up to expectations at the Bernabeu since being tipped as a future Ballon d’Or winner by Cristiano Ronaldo, but he’s still a very talented player in his own right. After all, you don’t spend such a long time playing for Los Blancos if you’re not a fantastic footballer.

Described as ‘world-class’ in the past, Asensio could be a great addition to this Arsenal side, and he would provide brilliant backup to Bukayo Saka down that right wing as well as offering more depth in the attacking midfield spot.

With Manchester City and Chelsea also keen, Arsenal will have to make a real effort to get this deal over the line, but with the Gunners potentially on course to become league champions this season, the idea of playing for the north London club and reuniting with Odegaard may well appeal to Asensio.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window and Asensio’s contract continues to tick closer to its expiry date.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

