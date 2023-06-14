For months, we’ve had speculation claiming Arsenal were leading the race for Declan Rice.

Now, with the Gunners seemingly closing in on the West Ham ace, another big name has begun doing the rounds.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal will launch a move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz after wrapping up the Rice deal.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The outlet claims the Gunners are keen on the Blues and Germany attacker and will hope to bring him to N5.

However, Chelsea don’t plan to let Havertz go cheaply. Previous reports suggested he has a price tag of around £70m.

Arsenal have a busy summer ahead of them as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a huge 2023-24 season.

The Gunners will be eager to challenge for the Premier League title again, and hopefully get over the line.

In addition, Arsenal must also build up their strength in depth for the Champions League and the domestic cups.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have the opposite problem.

They need to offload players to trim their squad size down, offset prior big spending and fund transfers this summer.

With that in mind, Havertz looks like he’s one of the players Chelsea are open to selling.

The German was a regular last season, but in terms of goal and assist tally, he struggled.

Havertz registered nine goals and one assist from 47 outings in all appearances.

Nonetheless, he has proven popular with the Blues fans, who have a chant hailing him as ‘the best on earth’.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Our view

Maybe Havertz could do with a chance of scenery. In that case, Arsenal would be a great place for him.

Goal.com have deemed Havertz a ‘puzzling player, neither attacking midfielder nor forward’.

This could well make him a good fit for Arsenal, considering they like versatile players.

For instance, Gabriel Jesus has often dropped deep in games. Havertz could potentially do that for the Gunners.