Arsenal have just been linked with a shock move to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia in the final week of this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners seem to have been forced back into the market after Jurrien Timber damaged his ACL. The Dutchman will miss a large part of this season as a result, and Mikel Arteta would reportedly like an alternative in his role.

Football Transfers claim Garcia is on Arsenal’s radar.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Eric Garcia from Barcelona

Arsenal boss Arteta knows Eric Garcia very well having worked with him at Manchester City.

The talented defender, branded as ‘extraordinary‘ by Xavi, spent four years at the Etihad and played 35 times under Pep Guardiola in all competitions.

He moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2021, signing a five-year contract that includes a release clause of €400 million (£343m), Spanish outlet AS reported at the time.

Now, after two years at the Camp Nou and winning La Liga last season, Garcia has been made available for a transfer, and the report claims Arsenal are interested.

It has been revealed that the Gunners want to sign him on loan, but Barcelona would much rather prefer a permanent deal. There are other clubs in Spain interested in Garcia’s services as well.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

TBR View:

Garcia is a good player, and Arteta knows him very well. However, we just don’t think Arsenal need him.

Yes, Jurrien Timber’s injury is a massive blow for the Gunners. He will be a huge miss in the coming months, but the Gunners should focus on signing a player who is predominantly a full-back instead of someone who is a centre-half but can also play out wide.

Garcia, naturally, is the latter, which is why this move doesn’t make a lot of sense to us.

However, if Arteta really thinks the Barcelona man is the right man for Arsenal to replace Timber, Gunners fans should trust him as he rarely ever gets transfers wrong.