Report: Arsenal submit contract offer to keep 'special' star











Arsenal are looking to keep their attacking player Reiss Nelson at the club and they have submitted a new contract offer for the Englishman.

This is according to CBS Sports. They claim Arsenal have made a third contract offer for Nelson. His current contract expires this summer.

The Gunners are reportedly battling to keep him at the club. Brighton are a club interested in signing him on a free transfer. A cameo role, or one as a super sub, is one that does not seem to please Nelson.

For now, it is not known how much the Gunners are looking to offer Nelson for this deal. He has a fair bit of time to make the decision.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal offer contract to Reiss Nelson

The 23-year-old is very versatile and when he has featured this season, he has created a big impact. Even though he hasn’t scored many goals, the ones he has scored have been crucial.

The issue is that Mikel Arteta doesn’t seem to trust him much as a regular starter. The Arsenal boss is yet to start Nelson in the Premier League this season. His 10 appearances have been from the bench.

The “special” talent is still young, but he has bags of potential so you can understand why Arsenal want to keep him at the club.

It may be hard to do this, but no doubt the Gunners will keep on trying. It shows how much they want to keep him that they have made three contract offers for him.

At the end of the day, the decision is down to the player. He will have to decide whether he wants more game time at a club slightly lower down than the Gunners or if he is happy to have a bit less of a role on a decent wage.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)