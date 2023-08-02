Report: Arsenal still want to sign ‘phenomenal’ £60m player who is faster than Luis Diaz

Arsenal have spent a massive amount of money so far this summer, but they could still have one final trick up their sleeve.

Indeed, while almost £200m has been spent on the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, the Gunners are still scouring the market for more opportunities.

There have been some interesting rumours regarding the Gunners in recent times, and one link that won’t go away is the link to Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese full-backs name just keeps coming up in connection to Arsenal, and according to 90Min, the defender is still someone the Gunners are considering.

Arsenal are well-stocked at full-back now, especially after the signing of Timber, but with Kieran Tierney’s future still somewhat up in the air, Cancelo could still be a useful addition to this side.

Cancelo is exactly the type of player Mikel Arteta likes too. He’s extremely versatile – able to play at left or right-back, while he can also provide cover in the midfield when needed too.

As for his style of play. Well, after watching him dominate with Manchester City for a number of years, we should all know what the ‘incredible’ player is about by now, but there is still one underrated aspect of his game.

Indeed, Cancelo is genuinely one of the quickest players in Europe, and that’s not something you really think about when you picture him on the pitch.

According to The Speeds Database, Cancelo is up there with the fastest defenders in the game, and he’s even clocked a higher top speed than Liverpool’s Luis Diaz – one of the fastest players we’ve seen in the Premier League lately.

Whether or not the £60m man ends up at Arsenal remains to be seen, but it is intriguing to see that Arsenal are still keeping their eye one some huge potential signings this summer.