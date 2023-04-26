Report: Arsenal still tracking Rasmus Hojlund











The latest news from 90min reports that Arsenal are still interested in pursuing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal, along with Manchester United and Chelsea, ‘retain an interest’ in Hojlund. Meanwhile, Newcastle have emerged as a new club interested in the forward.

The interest around Hojlund has not just started, it has been around for months and we expect it to continue through until the summer.

If he continues to attract this interest, there is no doubt that there will be a big transfer war in the summer between some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Arsenal continue to track Hojlund

Arsenal have a great forward in Gabriel Jesus, and he is great at linking up play, but they perhaps want a forward who is more of a target man like Hojlund.

The “extraordinary” striker, who compares himself with Erling Haaland, is 6 ft 2. He is only 20 years old, but he has already managed eight goals in Serie A this season.

With Hojlund already having a good eye for goal, it is exciting to picture him in an exciting young Arsenal squad filled with young stars like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

The club will be back playing in the Champions League as well as the Premier League and they need good squad depth to make sure they can be competitive in all competitions.

We have seen the Gunners struggle to keep up their good form. This has seen them draw their last three matches and now they could lose out on the title to Manchester City.

A prolific forward with bags of potential, like Hojlund, would be an ideal signing for Arsenal to bolster their squad for the present and the future.

Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

