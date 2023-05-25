Report: Arsenal still have a chance of signing 'phenomenal' player this summer, they just can't be ruled out











Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United, but Arsenal can’t be ruled out of this race just yet.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, while United are the frontrunners for the England international’s signature, there’s still a chance he ends up at Arsenal.

It’s been reported in recent weeks that the Gunners have held talks about signing the ‘phenomenal’ midfielder, and while they may be losing ground in this race, it’s a race they’re very much still in.

The same applies to Liverpool who reportedly also have Mount earmarked as a priority transfer target this summer.

Mount is, of course, in something of a sticky situation at Chelsea as his contract talks continue to stall, and he has three very viable exit routes.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It’s understandable why a move to Old Trafford would appeal to Mount. After all, the Red Devils are likely to be playing in the Champions League next season, while, unlike Arsenal, there isn’t so much bad blood between United and Chelsea, so his Stamford Bridge legacy could remain in tact.

Of course though, we have seen plenty of players cross that Chelsea-Arsenal divide in recent years, but Mount will be acutely aware that some of those players tarnish their legacy with such moves.

Indeed, for every Willian or Petr Cech who remains firm favourites at Chelsea, there’s an Ashley Cole or a William Gallas who quickly lose their standing amongst their respective fanbases.

Time will tell whether or not Mount does decide to make a move away from Chelsea, but if he does, keep Arsenal’s interest in the back of your mind as they’re still contenders for his signature.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

