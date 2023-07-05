Report: Arsenal show interest in signing ‘special’ midfielder who rejected Barcelona last season

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal are monitoring young star Oscar Gloukh, but they face a lot of competition if they want to sign him.

According to a report from The Guardian, Arsenal are showing an interest in the 19 year-old young attacking prospect.

The report goes on to say that Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on signing him as well. He is clearly a top talent.

The player reportedly rejected Barcelona last season in favour of a move to Austrian side RB Salzburg. The central attacking midfielder has also played six times for Israel and scored two goals.

Photo by Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Oscar Gloukh

The “special” wonderkid has already featured 50 times professionally despite only being 19 years-old. During these matches, he has managed 10 goals and 11 assists.

You can see why so many clubs want him. RB Salzburg will feel like they managed an amazing signing as they only bought him for a reported £6million.

Arsenal already have a lot of great young talent, but these players are already playing at a very top level and it is great to see.

Gloukh would be surrounded by young stars and Arsenal could possess many talents in their squad for multiple seasons.

Photo by Andreas Schaad – FC Red Bull Salzburg/FC Red Bull Salzburg via Getty Images

The move on paper looks like it suits all parties. Gloukh knows that he would get a lot of game time like the other young stars in the squad and Arsenal get a top talent.

If the Gunners want to continue battling at the top of the Premier League then they need to beat competition to signings like Gloukh.

It is no doubt a very exciting time to be an Arsenal fan and it looks like the club are planning to make sure that it continues.