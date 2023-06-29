Report: How much Declan Rice will be paid per week at Arsenal as contract gets sorted

Reports suggest that Arsenal look to have won the race for Declan Rice and they have also shared the wages he could be on at the club.

According to Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, Arsenal have finally reached an agreement with West Ham for Declan Rice. The agreement in total is apparently £105million.

This is apparently the third offer the Gunners have made for the player. Arsenal will be over the moon that it has finally been accepted.

The report from The Daily Mail went on to say that “formally agreeing personal terms will not be an issue, with Rice to sign a long term contract worth at least £250,000-per-week.”

(Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Declan Rice will be a big earner at Arsenal

Rice signing for Arsenal is huge news. You can tell that he was one of their top targets due to the fact that they are giving him a very big salary.

When you look at the amount he will earn compared to the current Arsenal squad, it makes him the third-highest earner in the Gunners squad, according to The Sun.

Arsenal will be wanting to challenge for the Premier League title next season. It was a surprise that they managed to do that this campaign, but they will not want to make this a one-off.

Declan Rice is a top talent and Arsenal have already won one battle against Manchester City this season as both clubs reportedly wanted the Englishman.

The North London side will continue to try to make some top-level signings to make sure that they can also compete in the Champions League.