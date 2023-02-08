Report: Arsenal set sights on Barcelona's Ansu Fati











Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

According to Catalan outlet La Vanguardia, the Gunners have shown an interest in the 20-year-old.

As well as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on Fati.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

‘Amazing’

Arsenal have done amazingly this season, sitting. five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners could well fancy their chances in signing a player Lionel Messi once deemed “amazing”.

Fati is a top talent, but has been struggling for game time and goal contributions this season.

The Spain international has made 31 appearances this term, but just nine have been starts.

Fati has also registered just six goals and three assists for the Blaugrana.

According to La Vanguardia, the young forward has gone from the “great jewel” of the team to a “regular substitute”.

And though Barca still rate Fati highly, their financial situation means they could look to cash in on him this summer.

With the club needing to comply with Financial Fair Play, they may have to sell a few players in the next window.

And with Fati now a fringe player under Xavi, he may just be available at the end of the season.

‘He has the quality’

Back in 2019, Messi said Fati – then 16 – had “what it takes to succeed”.

Eurosport quoted Messi as saying: “I really like him and I try to help and support him.

“He’s an amazing player and he’s got what it takes to succeed.

(Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“But if I look at it through my eyes, I’d like them to bring him on gradually, like they did with me when I started, taking things nice and easy and without putting pressure on him.

“You have to remember that he’s only 16. I hope he keeps on enjoying it and that all the fuss around him doesn’t have a negative impact on him because he has the quality to become one of the best.”

Do Arsenal need Fati?

Admittedly, Arsenal have a superb front line at present, and in summer, it may get stronger still.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah are all top players.

Once Gabriel Jesus returns from injury and Folarin Balogun is back from his Reims loan, then Mikel Arteta really will be spoilt for choice.

Fati is a top talent, but it remains to be seen how much Barca would want for him.

After all, he reportedly has a €1bn release clause and his contract runs until 2027 with a two-year option.

This means Barca hold all the cards in talks, and should a bidding war break out for Fati, he could prove quite expensive.