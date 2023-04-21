Report: Arsenal scouts watched Brazil wonderkid Matheus Franca last night











Arsenal scouts were in attendance in Brazil to watch Flamengo youngster Matheus Franca in action at the Maracana last night.

The Gunners have a fantastic network in South America thanks to their sporting director, Edu Gaspar. They unearthed Gabriel Martinelli a few years ago and then signed Marquinhos before the start of this season.

Now, it looks like Arsenal could go back to Brazil to bring in another top talent – Franca.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal scouts watched Brazil wonderkid Matheus Franca last night

Matheus Franca has been of interest to Premier League clubs for a while now.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Newcastle United tabled a bid to sign Franca in the January transfer window, but their proposal was turned down by Flamengo.

Franca then signed a new contract in February, which has a release clause worth €200 million (£176m). That puts Flamengo in a strong position, but clubs are still queuing up for the teenager’s signature.

Torcedores claimed yesterday that scouts from Arsenal will be in attendance to watch Franca play for Flamengo against Nublense in the Copa Libertadores last night.

The report revealed that Franca is receiving ‘special attention’ from the Gunners, who sent their scout, Jonathan Vidalle, to watch the 19-year-old attacking midfielder.

It has been claimed that Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Newcastle are all in the race to sign him as well.

Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal have an edge over other clubs when it comes to signing Brazilian players thanks to Edu.

The Gunners chief has already used his contacts to seal deals for the likes of Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos, and it won’t be a surprise at all if Franca is the next Brazilian on his transfer wish list.

Franca, branded as a ‘fantastic‘ player by Botafogo owner John Textor, has mostly played a bit-part role for Flamengo this season. He came on just for a minute last night as well, which is not enough time for the scout to bring back a full report.

However, the fact that Arsenal are showing interest tells us that they have seen him play already and are impressed. That could potentially lead to a bid this summer.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Show all