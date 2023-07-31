Arsenal are said to be readying their first bid to sign Brentford’s 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David Raya.

That’s according to The Mail’s Transfer Confidential who said Arsenal are showing early signs of offering around £15m.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The report also included that Brentford are determined to receive at least £30m for the player.

Therefore you would expect Arsenal’s first bid to be rejected in what could develop into a long transfer saga.

Arsenal are said to have admired David Raya for years and their interest stems back to the window in which they signed Aaron Ramsdale.

Fast-forward to now and it seems Mikel Arteta’s side could end up with the two competing keepers for the number one spot.

However, it remains to be seen what Brentford’s stance will be should Arsenal not eventually meet their asking price.

The goalkeeper has one year left on his contract and the club has seemingly already employed his replacement in Mark Flekken.

Manager Thomas Frank has spoken very candidly about the situation and it seems a solution does need to be found this summer.

Bayern Munich remain interested in Brentford’s ‘world class’ Raya and they may see a low Arsenal bid as an opportunity to enter the race.

Arsenal are close to making their first bid for Brentford’s Raya

Arsenal have already spent a considerable amount in this window and fans will surely be praising the ambition of their side.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all arrived and they are even now being linked with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Such a window really is the stuff of dreams for Gunners fans who have been longing for their club to show such intention.

Mikel Arteta is attempting to build a squad with elite competition, and Raya challenging Ramsdale fits the bill.

And although it seems Arsenal may not be successful with their first bid for Brentford’s Raya, you would doubt they’d stop there.

Mikel Arteta and Edu seem to have a clear plan and they are wasting no time.