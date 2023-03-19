Report: Arsenal ready to bid for 25-year-old - and offer Balogun in swap











Arsenal are apparently ready to make an opening bid for Ismael Bennacer this summer, and are planning to offer Folarin Balogun to AC Milan as part of the deal, according to a report from Calciomercatoweb.

The Gunners are certainly going to be one side to watch this summer. Whatever happens in the title race, Mikel Arteta’s men are surely going to be back in the Champions League next year.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

They will hope to make the signings which will allow them to remain amongst the heavyweights. And it seems that they have their eye on one of the best performing central midfielders in Europe right now.

Arsenal ready to make Bennacer bid – and offer Balogun in swap

According to the report from Calciomercatoweb, Arsenal are planning to make a bid for Bennacer. And they are planning to offer one of their own players as part of the deal.

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

The report suggests that Balogun could get the chance to move to San Siro in a swap. Arsenal would also pay a fee to try and land the 25-year-old.

It is noted that the Rossoneri could be interested in Balogun, who is enjoying a stunning season on loan in Ligue 1 with Reims.

Arsenal will want to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer. Jorginho has been a very good signing. But he is not the long-term answer in the middle of the park.

Bennacer is a ‘world-class‘ player who should be coming into his peak.

Offering Balogun in a swap will disappoint plenty of Arsenal fans, regardless of who arrives in the opposite direction. But there is no doubt that the ‘special‘ youngster could face a tough task trying to break into Mikel Arteta’s plans next season.

So if his departure is on the cards, it would be a boost to get a target moving to the Emirates as part of the deal.