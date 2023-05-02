Report: Arsenal plotting to sign 'the new Messi' ahead of contract expiry











Arsenal are keen to sign Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach in the summer transfer window, according to a report from sport.es.

The Gunners boast plenty of attacking talent both in their senior squad and coming through the Hale End ranks.

Now, it looks as though Arsenal may be looking to sign one of the most exciting talents from Barca’s La Masia setup.

Akhomach was reportedly close to joining Leeds. Due to the departure of Victor Orta and the possible departure of manager Javi Gracia, the move has collapsed.

With the two leaving Leeds, the club are now not looking for a winger, as per the report. This has left interested clubs, like Arsenal, able to put in offers.

The offer from Arsenal is said to be one of the most attractive offers on the table.

Akhomach will not be signing a new contract at Barcelona. His contract expires in June 2023.

Arsenal interested in Ilias Akhomach

The 19-year-old currently plays for Barcelona’s second team Barca Atletic. The Spaniard only has five goals to his name but he has featured three times for the Blaugrana in La Liga.

Akhomach also plays for the Spanish Under-19 squad, where he has registered three goals. He is a player who has potential, but hasn’t reached his best quality yet.

Legend Patrick Kluivert is a fan of Akhomach. He previously suggested the winger could be the next Lionel Messi. Arsenal have a lot of youth in their squad, so it would not be a shock to see them sign another future star.

Agent Horacio Gaggioli was also raving over the winger. He said: “He is a great player with enormous potential. They train him well at Barcelona, and he has a very clear head. He is only interested in football.”

With youth given a great chance to develop and feature at the Gunners, the move would be a sensible option for Akhomach.

