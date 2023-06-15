Jorginho has been trying to sell an Arsenal move to Kai Havertz as the Gunners try to agree a deal with Chelsea for the forward this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the Germany international.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal’s interest in Kai Havertz appears to have ramped up in recent days. Certainly, everything seemed to step up a gear on Wednesday, with The Athletic reporting that a proposal had been made to the 24-year-old.

Jorginho working to convince Havertz to join Arsenal

It is a surprising turn of events. But it seems that Havertz is ready to make the switch. And perhaps one Arsenal player has played an important role in convincing him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

According to Football Transfers, Jorginho has been in contact with Havertz trying to sell a move to Arsenal to him.

Jorginho, of course, made the move from Chelsea to Arsenal in the January transfer window. It is fair to say that it was not the midfield signing the Gunners fans had hoped for. But the Italian proved to be a very decent acquisition for the title-chasers.

He had previously struggled to impress with Chelsea during the latter stages of his spell. But he silenced his doubters after moving across London.

And Havertz – who Thomas Tuchel labelled ‘immense‘ – may end up looking to do the same. He is ready to make the switch, so it is job done for Jorginho. The onus is now on Arsenal and Chelsea to agree a fee.

It seems to be a move that all parties want to happen at this stage. But the Blues spent a lot of money on him. So they will not want to make a huge loss – particularly if he is going to join a rival at the sharp end of the Premier League table.