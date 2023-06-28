Arsenal fans have been spoilt for choice in terms of concrete transfer talk over the past week or so.

The Gunners have been edging ever closer to the signing of Kai Havertz, who should be announced soon.

Arsenal are also reportedly closing on the signing of Declan Rice, their main target going into the summer.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

There is also a third player who the Gunners may well end up signing soon if all goes well.

The player in question is Jurrien Timber, the Netherlands international rising star.

On Tuesday, Sky Sports claimed that Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ajax over the 22-year-old defender.

Now, CBS Sports Golazo has provided an update from reporter James Benge on the Timber to Arsenal state of play.

They claimed on Twitter that the Dutchman is “getting close to joining for around $55m” (around £43.4m).

Benge “understands Arsenal are optimistic that the deal will progress swiftly in the coming days”.

This means the Gunners “could have agreed deals worth $270m” (around £213.5m) before the start of July.

‘Fantastic signing’

Arsenal fans will surely be buzzing over all the positive speculation that has been coming their way in recent days.

Havertz is all-but done, Rice is getting close, and Timber could well be a third arrival in quick succession if all goes well.

Mikel Arteta is bolstering the spine of his team with three world-class players, all under the age of 25.

Timber is a very talented and exciting player with a very high ceiling who already has considerable experience.

The CB/RB made 47 Ajax appearances last season and has 121 outings under his belt for his club.

Timber has also won 15 caps for the Netherlands, and made four appearances at the last World Cup.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Graeme Bailey recently claimed that Arsenal would be getting a “staggering” deal with Timber.

“Fantastic deal,” Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast.

“The surprise is the terms. He’s coming in on less than £115,000-a-week. It’s staggering really.

“It seems Ajax have come down from their asking price, they have come down to 50 million Euros.

“This deal is nearly there now. I think it’s a fantastic signing, I think he’s a wonderful fit for most Premier League clubs.”