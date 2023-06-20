Arsenal opened talks with Ajax over Jurrien Timber once they learned that Liverpool were looking to step up their interest in the defender.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the 22-year-old is now pushing for a move to the Emirates.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

It certainly appears that Arsenal are in the driving seat to sign Jurrien Timber. The Athletic reported on Monday night that the Gunners had made a £30 million bid for the Dutchman.

Timber pushing for Arsenal move

Ajax want a lot more – around £50 million – but it was suggested that personal terms have already been agreed.

Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The move seems to have come somewhat out of nowhere – despite Mikel Arteta’s need to strengthen at the back this summer. But it would appear that Arsenal felt that they had little choice but to act swiftly.

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal opened talks for Timber when it appeared that Liverpool and Manchester United were ready to step up their own interest in the youngster.

That may concern Arsenal fans. But Football Transfers reports that Timber is now pushing for a move to the Gunners.

The onus therefore, is now on Arsenal to make sure that they agree a fee with Ajax as soon as possible. Timber appears to be one of the most exciting young defenders playing in Europe right now.

Liverpool or Manchester United have the means to snatch him from their grasp if Arsenal take too long to act. And if they are prepared to pay the money, Timber may start to wonder whether Arteta wants him that much after all.

Everything appears to be in place for Arsenal to secure a deal for the youngster. Their fans will be hoping that they can now get a move across the line.