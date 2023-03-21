Report: Arsenal now want to sign rapid PL attacker who Gary Neville thinks is so 'unusual'











According to Gazzetta, Arsenal are amongst the teams interested in Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto.

The young Italian has been making waves in the Premier League this season. His fearless nature has made him an absolute joy to watch, and his performances are now catching the eye of some of the biggest clubs in England.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also credited with an interest, but it’s Arsenal who are perhaps the most intriguing prospect for the young attacker.

Indeed, Gnonto would fit in at Arsenal like a glove.

A young, direct attacker with bags of pace, Mikel Arteta couldn’t ask for a more suitable signing if he tried.

Of course, there are a few kinks in Gnonto’s game that need ironing out. He’s still very raw at this point, hence Gary Nevile calling him ‘unusual’ recently, but there is so much talent in there just waiting to be unlocked.

After seeing the work Arteta has done with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, Gnonto would surely benefit from working under the Spaniard and refining his game.

Of course, signing Gnonto from Leeds is easier said than done. The Whites are no pushovers in the transfer market – as we saw with the Raphinha deal last season, while they only signed Gnonto, and he’s already been described as their ‘best player’.

Inevitably, this transfer will be influenced by Leeds United’s Premier League status going forwards as they currently find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle, and if they do end up going down, Gnonto could be picked up for a bargain fee this summer.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as Arsenal look to bolster their attack ahead of a Champions League campaign next term.

