Report: Arsenal now want to sign £47m attacker who has been called a better goalscorer than Gabriel Jesus











Arsenal are looking to add another exciting attacking option to their ranks.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have their sights set on a move for Ferran Torres this summer.

This isn’t the first time the Gunners have been linked with a move for Torres. Last year they were apparently taking a very serious look at the Spaniard, but nothing came to fruition.

Of course, this link makes a lot of sense. While Torres didn’t actually work alongside Mikel Arteta at Manchester City, his schooling at the Etihad under Pep Guardiola makes him a great fit for this Arsenal system, while his versatility to play anywhere across the front three is also another huge plus point.

Indeed, Torres can play on either wing or even as a number nine.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Despite the fact he’s not a natural centre-forward he has been very impressive in that role in the past. In fact, Pep Guardiola stated that he has a better sense for goal in central positions than even Gabriel Jesus does.

“I spoke with Gabriel and he likes to play sometimes more in wider positions than the central one, and Ferran has a big sense for the goal, I would say a little bit higher than Gabriel when he plays in central positions,” Guardiola said.

Torres coming in and playing a part in this fluid attacking unit is mouth-watering, and this is a deal that Arsenal could well get done.

Indeed, Torres is far from a key player at Barcelona these days, and with La Blaugrana seemingly looking to make a deal happen to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, the £47m attacker could be sold in an attempt to raise some funds.

Arsenal are one of his potential suitors, as are Aston Villa, and this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

