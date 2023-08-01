Arsenal have already spent around £200m on new players this summer, but one position that they haven’t strengthened thus far is their attack.

Kai Havertz has reportedly been signed to play in the midfield, while Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are, of course, defensive players.

Arsenal’s attack doesn’t need all that much work doing to it, but, if you were being particularly picky, you could argue that they need some more depth on the wings.

Photo by Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are both excellent, as is Leandro Trossard, but beyond that you’re looking at Emile Smith Rowe – who is arguably more of a midfielder, and Reiss Nelson who still has a lot to prove at the top level.

Therefore, there’s an argument to make that Arsenal need a new winger, and luckily, it looks as though they may be about to go in for a very talented player in this position.

Indeed, according to Ekstrabladet, Arsenal are interested in Jesper Lindstrom from Frankfurt.

Now, if this is a player you don’t know much about, you’re in for a treat.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A bag of tricks in his own right, Lindstrom is one of the most exciting players in Europe to watch.

He’s got arguably the fastest feet in the Bundesliga, and he knows where the back of the net is too – netting seven league goals last term.

According to The Speeds Database, he’s one of the quickest players in Europe too. In fact, his top speed has been clocked as being faster than Mo Salah.

Valued at £25m recently, Lindstrom is certainly an affordable option too.

Of course, whether or not Arsenal do manage to get this deal done remains to be seen, but if Lindstrom does come in, the Gunners will have the most exciting stable of wingers on the entire continent.

This is the type of signing that should excite Arsenal fans.