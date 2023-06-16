Moussa Diaby has been touted as a target for Arsenal for quite some time.

Indeed, the Gunners’ interest in Diaby has been reported for over 12 months now, and it looks as though the north London club could be about to make their move.

According to Lequipe, Arsenal are now in pole position to go and sign Diaby this summer.

This is an exciting update to say the least.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Diaby has been ripping it up in the Bundesliga over the past two years. He’s grabbed a combined 42 goals and assists over the past two seasons, and to say that he suits Arsenal’s style would be an understatement.

A young, speedy left-footer who loves to cut in from the right wing, Diaby is the perfect rotation option for Bukayo Saka.

In an ideal world, of course, Saka would start every single game for Arsenal, but in an age where player welfare is so important as the game becomes more intense, it’s vital that Saka isn’t burned out too early and forced to play too many games at a young age.

Arsenal want to compete on four fronts next season, and in order to do that, they need as much depth as they can possibly get.

Diaby would be brilliant for Arsenal. Not only is he creative and clincal, but he’s one of the fastest players in Europe.

The Speeds Database actually have him down as having a higher top speed than Erling Haaland – that’s how quick he actually is.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Striking a deal for Diaby won’t be easy, but if he is to leave Leverkusen this summer, Arsenal are said to be the most likely team to snap him up.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on going forwards.