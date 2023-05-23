Report: Arsenal now once again looking at 'genius' midfielder they wanted to sign before getting Martin Odegaard











Arsenal are reportedly looking at Dominik Szoboszlai once again according to 90Min.

If that’s a name that rings a bell as an Arsenal fan, that’s not surprising. Szoboszlai was strongly linked to the Gunners back in the January of 2021.

Cast your mind back to that transfer window and you’ll remember that the Gunners were desperate for a new attacking midfield option.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

The likes of Emi Buendia, Julian Draxler and Szoboszlai were linked to Arsenal as they scrambled for a replacement for Mesut Ozil who was soon to be on his way out of the club at that time.

Ultimately, Arsenal secured a loan deal for Martin Odegaard as Szoboszlai instead went to RB Leipzig, but now, the ‘genius’ 22-year-old is back on Arsenal’s radar.

It’s not hard to see why Arsenal like Szoboszlai so much. A very smooth operator indeed, the attacking midfielder is absolutely brilliant on the ball and is able to operate off the left or through the middle.

Of course, if Szoboszlai does end up coming in, there will be some serious questions about Emile Smith Rowe’s future at the Emirates.

While these two players aren’t necessarily carbon-copies of one another, but they do play in similar positions, and as old cowboy may say, this town isn’t big enough for the two of them.

However, it has to be said that this transfer may not be one of Arsenal’s top priorities, with Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Fabio Vieira already at the club, it’s hard to imagine that a new attacking midfield player is one of the Gunners’ top priorities.

Although, with that being said, Szoboszlai has been a long-term target, so it wouldn’t be too much of a shock if he did indeed end up at the Emirates at some point.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all