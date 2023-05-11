Report: Arsenal now eyeing 'fantastic' 21-year-old forward Guardiola also wants; eight PL goals this season











Arsenal are one of a host of Premier League sides monitoring Brennan Johnson, but Nottingham Forest hope to keep the Welshman should they manage to keep themselves in the Premier League.

That is according to Football Transfers, who suggest that the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also admirers of the young forward.

Steve Cooper’s side are in a good position to keep themselves in the top-flight after beating Southampton on Monday. And Brennan Johnson has definitely been a key part of their success.

Arsenal amongst the teams keen on Brennan Johnson

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in his first season in the top-flight. He is certainly one of the more exciting young players in the bottom-half of the division.

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal and Manchester City are amongst those who want Johnson. But Forest hope to ensure that he remains at the City Ground if they manage to keep themselves above the bottom three.

It is no surprise to see Johnson linked with the heavyweights in the division. Arsenal certainly need to look at adding further depth in the final third ahead of their return to the Champions League next year.

Bukayo Saka’s form has tailed off slightly – by his own incredibly high standards, it must be said – more recently. And Gabriel Jesus has not been as prolific as he would have probably liked.

Johnson can play on the right of the forward line, or through the middle. So he would be an ideal option in that sense.

He is already producing moments of ‘fantastic‘ quality in the Premier League. And he should only get better in the years to come.

Interestingly, one of Forest’s remaining fixtures is against Arsenal. The Gunners already have all the motivation they could need with the Premier League title still up for grabs.

But improving their hopes of potentially signing Johnson would be a further upside of coming out on top.