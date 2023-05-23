Report: Arsenal now eyeing £34.7m midfielder Brighton really want as potential Caicedo replacement











Arsenal are interested in signing Davide Frattesi, who Brighton are eyeing as a potential replacement for Moises Caicedo.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Gunners are monitoring the 23-year-old as they prepare for a return to the Champions League next season.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Davide Frattesi is attracting a raft of interest after a superb year with Sassuolo. He has scored seven goals in Serie A from the middle of the park.

90min reports that Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain want Frattesi. But they may all be playing catch-up in the race, with the report claiming that it is Brighton who are pushing hardest for the Italian.

Arsenal eyeing Frattesi

Interestingly, 90min adds that Frattesi could come in as a replacement as either Alexis Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo. Of course, the latter has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Brighton are unlikely to make it any easier for any of Caicedo’s admirers to secure his signature if they do manage to bring Frattesi to the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal meanwhile, may ultimately deem Frattesi to be more obtainable. Sassuolo want around £34.7 million for the youngster. And obviously, that will be a lot less than what the Seagulls will demand for Caicedo.

It says a lot that so many of Europe’s heavyweights want the Italy international. Roma and Juventus are also in the running for him.

And of course, it will encourage so many sides if they learn that Brighton really want a player. The Seagulls have seemed to get so little wrong in the market in recent years.

So Arsenal will hope that this leads to a midfielder signing, one way or another.