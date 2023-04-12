Report: Arsenal monitoring Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch











Reports from 90min have revealed that Arsenal are currently monitoring Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The North London side, alongside Manchester United and Liverpool have all asked to be ‘kept informed’ on the future of the Dutch star.

The Gunners are looking at the possibility of signing Gravenberch in the summer transfer window. It is also unclear whether the player is in the plans of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Due to this, there is the possibility that the midfielder will become available, for an unknown price, in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal monitor Ryan Gravenberch

Three huge Premier League clubs monitoring the player tells you that he is one of high quality. Arsenal no doubt need some strength in depth in midfield.

Arsenal will also be participating in the Champions League next season. Therefore they will want to make sure they have a good squad available.

Despite being only 20 years old, Gravenberch has already featured in 100 times for Ajax. This combined with his 26 appearances for Bayern emphasise he already has a lot of experience.

Whilst at Ajax, he was called the “greatest talent in the Netherlands” by Wim Kieft. Despite struggling to find game time this season, he still has many years to fulfill this praise.

Central midfield is a position that Arsenal do need to improve. Granit Xhaka has stepped up this season, but he has made a few mistakes. This is something that he cannot seem to get rid of.

Getting someone like Gravenberch, who was given his professional debut by Erik Ten Haag at 16, would be a terrific coup for Arsenal. This would be even greater due to the other Premier League sides involved.

