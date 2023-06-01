Report: Arsenal frontrunners to sign 'one of the best' young strikers around











Arsenal have reportedly emerged as one of the frontrunners for Montpellier’s Elye Wahi.

This is according to Foot Mercato, who claim the Gunners are readying a bid for the 20-year-old.

The report claims Arsenal and AS Monaco are the two clubs pushing the most for Wahi’s signature.

The Gunners have apparently been following the striker for ‘many months’.

However, Monaco are reportedly in pursuit too as they look to revamp their front line.

At the same time, FM claims Wahi ‘seems undoubtedly out of reach’ of the Ligue 1 side’s finances.

With that in mind, Arsenal are effectively leading the race for the France Under-21 international.

Montpellier reportedly want between €30million and €35million (£26million to £30million) for Wahi.

Arsenal seem to be well stocked in attack, but Mikel Arteta could well be planning to bring in more quality.

Eddie Nketiah has done well in flashes but hasn’t been consistent enough to really stake a regular starting claim.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard has done alright too, but he may well be seen more as a back-up option across the line.

As for Folarin Balogun, his future at Arsenal remains uncertain, with speculation suggesting he may leave N5.

It’s unlikely he’ll be happy to settle for a bit-part Gunners role after becoming the star man in France for Reims.

‘He will be a very, very good player’

He has registered an impressive 17 goals and six assists from 32 Ligue 1 outings this term.

He has registered an impressive 17 goals and six assists from 32 Ligue 1 outings this term.

Indeed, Wahi scored all four of his side’s goals in his side’s recent 5-4 defeat at Lyon.

Pascal Gastien recently said of Wahi, as per JF: “I think he’s one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 at his age.

“What I know is that he’s a very good player.

“It’s not us who are going to say the opposite, every time time he plays against us, he scores goals!’

“He’s an effective player, that’s rare at that age. So yes, I think he will be a very, very good player.”

Wahi has also been clocking up some amazing statistics, which suggest he’s a star in the making.

As per Goal.com last year, he was the youngest player in Montpellier history to reach double figures in a single season.

Wahi also ranks third in terms of being the youngest player to score their 10th Ligue 1 goal.

‘Behind only Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, and ahead of Thierry Henry,’ added the article.

All in all, Wahi seems like a great shout for Arsenal, and at £30million, he wouldn’t break the bank.