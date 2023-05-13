Report: Arsenal eyeing £30m forward likened to Antoine Griezmann











Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli this summer.

According to The Guardian, the Gunners are monitoring the 23-year-old attacking talent.

Arsenal are joined by Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and AC Milan in the race, added the report.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Admittedly, the Gunners are fairly well stocked in attack at present.

However, with Champions League football on the horizon, they’ll need more strength in depth.

Adli seems like a good shout for Arsenal. He’s a very talented player with his whole career ahead of him.

He has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the Bundesliga club under head coach Xabi Alonso.

Adli has registered six goals and six assists in all competitions this term, and looks like he has a bright future.

While he has mostly been playing on the left wing, he can play all across the front line and even at No. 10.

This would make him a very useful player for Mikel Arteta, who likes versatility among his attacking players.

‘Fantastic ball carrier’

In 2021, Football Talent Scout’s Twitter compared Adli to Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann.

Jacek Kulig listed pace, dribbling, technique, ball control, creativity, first touch, versatility as Adli’s strengths.

The scout gave Adli a very promising 8.5 out of 10 for potential.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

This was when he was playing at Toulouse. Now, he stands on the verge of a big career move from Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, ScoutedFTBL called Adli a ‘fantastic ball carrier’ and also lauded his ‘exquisite’ short passing.

According to The Guardian, Leverkusen want in excess of £30million for Adli, whose contract runs until 2026.

Arsenal should certainly consider moving for him if the price doesn’t go too much higher than the starting amount.

Obviously there’s a risk of a bidding war, with other big and ambitious clubs seemingly circling.

We’ll see what happens. If there aren’t many takers, then he’s certainly worth a bid.