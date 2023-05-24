Report: Arsenal eyeing £20m striker Pochettino tried to sign for Spurs











Arsenal have reportedly expressed an interest in a striker Tottenham Hotspur tried to sign back in 2016.

According to La Repubblica, the Gunners have set their sights on Torino’s Antonio Sanabria.

The Italian outlet – via Area Napoli and Sport Witness – claims the 27-year-old is on the radar of several clubs.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are in pursuit of Sanabria.

The reported Gunners target has a price tag of around €25m (£20m) added the outlet.

Back in June 2016, Sport – via talkSPORT – claimed Mauricio Pochettino tried to sign Sanabria for Tottenham.

Apparently, the Spurs manager at the time personally called the Paraguayan to declare his interest in him.

At the time, Sanabria was on Roma’s books and had enjoyed a prolific season on loan at Sporting Gijon.

However, Spurs missed out as the player ended up joining Real Betis just a month later.

Since then, Sanabria has enjoyed a decent career in Spain and in Italy. He has 12 goals for Torino this term.

Arsenal’s front line is pretty impressive as it is, but maybe Mikel Arteta is looking for more support for Gabriel Jesus.

In addition, Folarin Balogun’s future at the Emirates is uncertain amid reports the Gunners might cash in on him.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Although Tottenham haven’t been linked with Sanabria for years, they may well be on the lookout for forwards this summer.

Harry Kane’s future at Spurs is uncertain in wake of another trophyless season, with his contract only running until next year.

Even if Tottenham don’t rejoin the race, Arsenal would still have competition from a number of big Italian clubs in pursuit of Sanabria.