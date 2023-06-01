Report: Arsenal eyeing 20-year-old likened to Sergio Aguero and Romario











Arsenal are one of several leading clubs reportedly eyeing Brazil Under-20 international Marcos Leonardo.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are keeping tabs on the Santos forward, who is currently at the U20 World Cup.

As well as Arsenal, the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham United have apparently been eyeing Leonardo.

Photo by PAULO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

The Gunners have enjoyed an outstanding season in which they finished second and sealed Champions League qualification.

In addition, Arsenal have good knowledge of the Brazilian markets. Edu has brought in several top talents who came from and/or played in the country.

The Daily Mail report claims that Santos are ‘expecting bids in the coming days’ as Leonardo’s profile rises.

The 20-year-old has already scored four goals at the U20 World Cup. This included one in the last-16 4-1 win over Tunisia on Wednesday.

Comparisons with Sergio Aguero and Romario

According to the Daily Mail, Leonardo has earned comparisons with Argentina and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero.

Leonardo, who has also been compared to Brazil legend Romario, was also linked with Liverpool last year. He reportedly has a £51million release clause.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

This season, Leonardo has an impressive eight goals and three assists from just 21 outings for his club.

Arsenal will no doubt be eager to strike gold in the Brazilian market once again, having done so with Gabriel Martinelli.

Leonardo looks like a star of the future, so the Gunners will want to move quickly to ward off the competition.

The longer the tournament goes on, the further out he’ll be in the shop window and the more clubs will want him.