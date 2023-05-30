Report: Arsenal could yet make a move for 'world-class' 27-year-old who's just received offer from Unai Emery











Arsenal could yet decide to make a move for Marco Asensio after Aston Villa offered him a contract as his deal with Real Madrid nears its conclusion.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Marco Asensio has been left frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Bernabeu.

It appears that there is a decent chance that he could be on his way to the Premier League. According to a report from 90min, Aston Villa have already tabled an offer to Asensio as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad ahead of their return to European competition next year.

Arsenal could yet make a move for Asensio

But it seems that Emery could face competition from his old side in the near future.

According to 90min, Arsenal are looking to strengthen out wide. And they have spoken to Barcelona about Ferran Torres and Raphinha. But they are also admirers of Asensio.

The report adds that the Gunners could yet decide to make their own move for the Spain international.

Asensio would be a really smart signing for Arsenal if they could secure his signature. He can play across the forward line. But predominantly, he has played from the right this year.

Not having greater cover for Bukayo Saka did probably hurt Mikel Arteta’s side as the campaign went on. Saka has been sensational this term. However, there were times later in the season where he had less of an impact and looked somewhat jaded.

Asensio is a ‘world-class‘ player who has enjoyed so much success. Crucially, he has won the Champions League three times as Arsenal prepare for their return to the competition next year.

Signing Asensio on a free transfer appears to be something of a no-brainer.

Certainly, Arsenal’s last signing from Real Madrid turned out to be a pretty good investment.