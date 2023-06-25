Arsenal are likely to need a bigger revamp in midfield than they would’ve thought when the season came to an end.

Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to leave, while Thomas Partey’s future at the Emirates is really uncertain.

One report has begun doing the rounds claiming a reported Arsenal midfield target could go for a very modest fee.

O Jogo (print edition, 18/4/2023, pg. 4) reported a month ago that the Gunners were eyeing Benfica’s Florentino Luis.

Now, the 23-year-old’s contract runs until 2027, and his release clause apparently stands at a staggering £105million.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Benfica are happy to start negotiations at £25million.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

‘Excellent understanding of how to link attack and defence’

So far, Arsenal have almost got one summer signing over the line in Kai Havertz, who can play in attacking midfield.

However, in terms of defensive/box-to-box midfield targets, Declan Rice no longer looks nailed-on to come to N5.

Arsenal’s Premier League title rivals Manchester City apparently fancy their chances of signing Rice instead.

With that in mind, the Gunners will have to have some contingency targets, with Luis reportedly among them.

The Portugal Under-21 international looks like a very impressive talent who could be a good shout for Arsenal.

He has two Portuguese titles and one Portuguese Super Cup to his name, with 86 Benfica outings already under his belt.

Luis has also won two youth international trophies with Portugal, lifting European titles at Under-17 and Under-19 level.

In 2020, FootballBH wrote: ‘A natural holding midfielder with an appetite for breaking up play, Florentino has similar attributes to Claude Makelele but with a taller and longer physique.

‘On top of his defensive prowess, Florentino is a composed passer with an excellent understanding of how to link attack and defence.’

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

That said, there’s always a gamble when you sign a player who isn’t Premier League proven. How well could take to the English top flight?

With that in mind, Rice or perhaps Moises Caicedo would be better choices in terms of going straight into the first team.