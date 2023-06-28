Arsenal are getting into the zone of desperation when it comes to their pursuit of Declan Rice.

Three bids have now gone in and the Gunners are yet to have an offer accepted for the West Ham midfielder, and at this point, they surely have to be looking at alternatives.

Well, according to The Mail, Youssouf Fofana could be an option for Arsenal if they don’t manage to sign Rice.

Photo by Valerio Pennicino – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Monaco midfielder has been making quite the splash over in Ligue 1 over the past 18 months or so. He’s earned 10 France caps after continued good performances for Monaco, and he looks ready to move to the next level.

Arsenal are considering a move for the 24-year-old, and while he does look talented, they may have to be careful here.

Indeed, time and time again we’ve seen players from the French league struggle to get to grips with the speed of the Premier League.

Arsenal fans won’t need reminding that Nicolas Pepe falls under that umbrella, while the same could probably be said for both Tanguy Ndombele and Tiemoue Bakayoko in recent years, while the likes of Lucas Paqueta also had their early struggles.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fofana is a lot of things in the midfield, but one thing he isn’t is fast.

According to The Speeds Database, Fofana’s top speed is a mere 26.75 km/h, and while that doesn’t sound slow to the average Joe, that isn’t quick for a professional footballer.

For a bit of context, Tottenham’s 36-year-old goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, has clocked a higher speed than Fofana, so, as you can see, pace could be an issue here.

Of course, Arsenal will be hoping that they can conclude a deal for Rice, because if they go after Fofana as an alternative, this one could backfire quickly.