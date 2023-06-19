Arsenal could look to snatch Harvey Barnes from the grasp of Tottenham Hotspur, with the Gunners now in the race to sign the Leicester City winger.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the England international’s future could be resolved later in the window.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It is no surprise to see a host of sides tracking Harvey Barnes this summer. The 25-year-old scored 13 Premier League goals this past season. But with Leicester being relegated, the attacking midfielder looks set to move on.

Arsenal eyeing Harvey Barnes

It had appeared that Tottenham had made the first move. Reports from the Daily Mail last week claimed that Spurs had made a £50 million bid for both Barnes and James Maddison.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, any offer which may have been made appears to have been unsuccessful. And now the Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal want Barnes, along with West Ham.

It is something of a surprise to see Mikel Arteta’s side in the mix for Barnes. The former West Brom loanee is at his best when playing out on the left-wing.

And Arsenal appear to have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as their two first-choice options in that area of the pitch.

Both Martinelli and Trossard are versatile, so Arteta may feel that there is a place for Barnes in his squad.

There is certainly the potential to strike a brilliant deal – depending on Leicester’s price-tag. Barnes is a player Jurgen Klopp has previously labelled ‘unbelievable‘. And he finished the campaign only one goal behind Bukayo Saka.

It would also be particularly satisfying for Arsenal if they could deny Tottenham the chance to land one of their targets.