Arsenal are a team to watch out for in the race to sign Nico Williams this summer.

That is according to SportItalia in a piece penned by the reputable reporter, Gianluigi Longari.

The Athletic Bilbao attacker is apparently strongly appreciated by the higher-ups at the Emirates, and you can’t discount the idea of the Gunners moving for the young forward.

Williams is certainly a player that would suit Arsenal’s attack well.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Young, hungry and talented, Williams’ pace would suit Arsenal’s attack to a tee.

Indeed, we’ve seen this season just how dangerous Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka can be when going forward with pace, and Williams is one of the quickest around.

At the World Cup he was the second-fastest player at the tournament, clocking a top speed of 35.6 km/ph, that is even faster than any speed clocked by some of the fastest players in world football, including Vinicius Jr.

Undoubtedly, Williams needs to work on his end product and fine-tune some of the rougher edges to his game, but after seeing how Mikel Arteta has transformed the Gabriel Martinelli’s game in recent years, you’d back the Spaniard to get the best out of this young man.

Capable of playing on either wing, Williams would provide some very important depth down Arsenal’s right side after a season in which Bukayo Saka barely got a break, and his introduction to this squad could be key as the Gunners try to fight on all four fronts next term.

As Longari says, you have to keep an eye on Arsenal in this race, because if an opportunity to sign Williams opens up, they may well be there waiting to pounce.

This could be an intriguing story to follow this summer.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images