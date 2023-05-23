Report: Arsenal are looking into signing 27-year-old defender who has scored as many as Nketiah this season











Arsenal are having a real look at Benjamin Pavard ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to 90Min, Arsenal have sent scouts over to Germany to take a look at Pavard as they look to strengthen their defence this summer.

It has to be said that Pavard would be a brilliant addition to this Arsenal squad.

The Gunners have lacked depth at both right-back and centre-back towards the end of this season, and Pavard could kill two birds with one stone here.

Indeed, Pavard is able to play as both a right full-back and as a centre-back, and while he may not be a starter if he heads to the Emirates, he’d be a brilliant rotation option.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

A World Cup and Champions League winner, you can’t question the quality that Pavard has, while he’s also a dab hand in front of goal too.

Of course, we all remember Pavard for that incredible goal against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, but he’s had an uncanny knack of finding the back of the net this season too.

He’s netted seven times in all competitions, including four in the Bundesliga, which, interestingly, is the same number of goals Eddie Nketiah has scored in the Premier League this season.

It’s a bit unfair to compare Nketiah to Pavard due to the discrepancy in the minutes played between the pair this term, but the fact that a defender has scored as many as a striker with 29 league appearances this term is quite something.

Arsenal are only scouting Pavard at this stage, so we’re some way away from talking about a deal being done, but if they do make a move for Pavard, this could be a deal that propels the Gunners to the next level.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Show all