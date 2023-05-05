Report: Arsenal are having a real look at signing 23-year-old from obscure league, he 'will be world class'











Arsenal are having a real look at signing Dimano Zagreb’s Josip Sutalo.

Indeed, according to The Evening Standard, the Gunners have sent scouts to have a look at the 23-year-old ahead of a potential summer move for £18m.

The centre-back may not be a player you’re all that familiar with. After all, he does play in the Croatian league and he’s only been capped six times for his country, but he has been tipped for big things, and now, a huge move could be coming his way.

A right-footed centre-back, Sutalo could be the perfect William Salibabackup for the Gunners, and who knows? He could even replace Saliba in the first-team if he lives up to his potential.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Described as a player who ‘will be world class’ by one of his former coaches, Sutalo has been making waves over in Croatia over the past few years.

Of course, you’d have every right to turn your nose up at a defender who is plying his trade in what is, with all due respect, a less than fashionable league, but it’s also worth remembering that Josko Gvardiol came from the exact same club – Dinamo Zagreb know how to develop a centre-half.

The fact that Sutalo has been tipped to be world class by the same coaches who oversaw Gvardiol’s development tells you a lot about his ability, and if Arsenal can get this deal over the line, they could be securing quite the coup.

Of course, for every Gvardiol there’s a Marko Pjaca or a Filip Benkovic, but the point still stands that Croatia is an untapped market with plenty of potential.

Sutalo is certainly a name to keep in mind as we approach transfer season.

Photo by Marko Lukunic/MB Media/Getty Images

