Arsenal are not messing around this summer, are they?

They’re in pole position to sign Declan Rice, they’re closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz, and now, they’re also said to be favourites to sign Romeo Lavia.

That is according to Miguel Delaney who was writing in his newsletter for The Independent.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

According to Delaney, it’s very possible that we could see Arsenal operate with a midfield of Lavia and Rice next season as the Gunners look to strengthen further.

If Arsenal do end up with both Lavia and Rice, then they will have their midfield sorted for the best part of the next decade.

Indeed, at the age of just 19, Lavia is set to be a top player at this level for the next 15 years, while Rice is a spring chicken in his own right at the age of 24.

The deal to sign Rice has hit a bit of a snag over the past 24 hours after Arsenal’s opening bid was rejected and Manchester City entered the race, but signing Lavia could be a more simple move.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Indeed, after being relegated with Southampton, the £50m man is in a position where he can actively push for a move this summer without much resentment, and with Arsenal said to be favourites for his signature, he could well end up at the Emirates very soon.

Unfortunately, if Arsenal do pursue both Lavia and Rice, that probably spells the end of any idea of Moises Caicedo coming to north London, but if Lavia and Rice both live up to their potential, it won’t be long before Caicedo is a long-forgotten after-thought for the Gunners.

This is shaping up to be a very exciting transfer window to say the least for Arsenal.