Report: Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe unlikely to play against Brentford











Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to play a part for the Gunners this weekend, according to Goal.com.

Mikel Arteta’s charges host Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in a 3pm Premier League kickoff on Saturday.

Goal.com’s Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts previewed the match in an article published on Thursday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He reported that Smith Rowe, who has missed the last two games with a thigh problem, is likely to miss out against the Bees.

Football.london also looked ahead to Arsenal’s weekend game and noted that Smith Rowe was nowhere to be seen in training.

It’s been a difficult season for the 22-year-old, who has just over an hour of game time under this belt in 2022-23.

Smith Rowe was previously plagued with a persistent groin injury, for which he had surgery earlier this season.

After several months recuperating, the Hale End graduate was eased back into action, with cameos against Oxford United and Tottenham.

Sadly, Smith Rowe finds himself on the sidelines again.

Hopefully the ‘incredible‘ talent recovers quickly and can hit the ground running once he returns to action.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has returned to the club’s training ground this week.

He has stepped up his recovery plan following knee surgery, but is still some way off a return to action.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson is available and fully fit after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Thomas Partey’s substitution against Everton at the weekend was not thought to be injury-related.

Mohamed Elneny remains a long-term absentee. He has been sidelined for the season due to a knee problem.