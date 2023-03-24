Report: Antonio Conte would've loved 24-year-old PSG star at Spurs, but he didn't even bother asking Levy











Antonio Conte has had a number of issues at Tottenham regarding recruitment, and one position that has been a constant issue has been right wing-back.

Indeed, Conte wanted Adama Traore signed in January 2022, he was given Djed Spence when he didn’t want him in summer 2022 before finally landing Pedro Porro a couple of months ago.

However, according to The Athletic, one player that Conte truly wanted during his time at Tottenham was Achraf Hakimi.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

The 24-year-old was, of course, one of Conte’s most important players during his time at Inter Milan, and the Italian would have loved him at Spurs.

However, the manager never even bothered to ask Daniel Levy to sign Hakimi for him at Tottenham because he knew what the answer would be – no.

Conte reportedly didn’t even ask Levy about Hakimi because he knew that Spurs would never agree to go and sign him from PSG.

To be fair, Hakimi is probably out of Spurs’ reach. He’s one of PSG’s most important players and he would cost an absolute bomb if any club wanted to go after him.

While Hakimi may have been an unrealistic target, the fact that Conte didn’t even ask the question about the Moroccan just goes to show how resigned the manager was to the club’s lack of ambition in certain areas.

We’ll never know what Levy’s answer would have been if Conte had asked him about Hakimi, but we could have a pretty good guess.

Recruitment has clearly been one of the biggest underlying issues at Tottenham throughout Conte’s reign, and it seems as though Conte wasn’t even comfortable asking Levy about certain targets.

Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Show all