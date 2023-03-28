Report: Antonio Conte was barely speaking to Tottenham chairman before he left











Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte finally parted ways on Sunday, and more details have come out regarding his relationship with Daniel Levy.

Spurs appointed the Italian back in November 2021 and handed him an 18-month contract. He impressively led them to a top-four finish last season, but things just didn’t go to plan this time around.

Eight days after his furious outburst at the end of the 3-3 draw against Southampton, Conte was shown the door.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Antonio Conte was barely speaking to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy

Conte‘s future had been a hot topic of conversation ever since he arrived.

Signing just an 18-month contract raised several eyebrows, and the fact that Tottenham didn’t jump in with a new offer after he led them to a top-four finish last season was viewed by many as concerning.

Even until the end of last year, the expectation was that Spurs want him to stay and sign a new contract. They fully believed in him, but things quickly changed at the turn of 2023.

The Daily Mail claim that there was a boardroom shift at Tottenham – leaders at the club were no longer pining for him to extend his stay. By February, it became clear that he has no future at Spurs.

The report reveals that the relationship between Conte and Levy had become so strained in the final few months of his time at Tottenham that the two barely spoke to each other.

“Paratici was effectively acting as a conduit between the two,” the outlet writes, before revealing that there were huge ‘trust issues’ between the Italian and members of the board because they felt he wanted the PSG job.

Antonio Conte at Tottenham – Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Conte leaving Tottenham was the best thing for all parties involved.

The Italian is a fantastic manager, there are no two ways about it. Even though he didn’t win anything at Spurs, the way he led them ahead of Arsenal to finish inside the top four deserves praise.

However, keeping hold of Conte, especially after all the things he said in his press conference following the Southampton game, was not even an option to consider for Tottenham.

They did the right thing by letting him go, and the focus now is on Levy to find the right man for the job.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

