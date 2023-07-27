It’s still really unclear what the Ange Postecoglou era will look like at Tottenham.

The Australian has come in at Spurs during a real period of upheaval. We have no idea if Harry Kane will be staying or going, fringe players such as Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso now appear to be back in the fold, and to top it all of, there’s a bit of an ownership crisis on the go as well.

Postecoglou has a lot to deliberate over at Tottenham in terms of his squad, but he’s seemingly a big fan of one Spurs player already.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Postecoglou has really taken to Eric Dier.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Australian apparently thinks that the £4m player is a leader at Spurs, and he really values his personality.

Dier has always been one of the most vocal players at Tottenham, so it’s not shocking to hear that Postecoglou has highlighted him as a leader early on.

It is interesting to hear this at at time when Tottenham’s captaincy situation is also up in the air.

Indeed, with Hugo Lloris set to leave and Harry Kane on the verge of a potential exit as well, it’s really unclear who Tottenham’s captain will be next season, and maybe, just maybe Dier will be in contention for that role under Postecoglou.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Of course, Dier may not be in line for too many minutes this season – Spurs are looking to sign multiple centre-backs at the moment, so perhaps Dier won’t be getting the armband.

With Spurs potentially set to lose two of their dressing room leaders this summer, Dier’s influence behind the scenes may now be more important than ever.